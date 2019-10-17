18:05
Traveler from France goes missing in Bishkek

A traveler from France, 25-year-old Florentine, went missing in Bishkek. The message was posted in social media.

According to friends, she did not get in touch for a week, and her mobile phone is turned off.

«She came from Osh to Bishkek on October 9 and planned a trip to the mountains. She was seen last time on October 9 at around 8 p.m.-10 p.m. near English Zone on Isanov Street,» the message says.

Special physical characteristics: she is about 160 centimeters tall, has a bird tattoo under the right ear and a Chinese symbol on the back of the neck.

Those who have information about the whereabouts of Florentine are asked to call the following phone numbers: 0772831459 (Pierre), 0551812105 (Saltanat) and 102.
