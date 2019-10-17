10:24
Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to automate payroll accounting

It is planned to automate payroll accounting to educators. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministry is preparing technical requirements for program developers.

Automation is aimed at creating conditions for efficient and targeted use of budget funds, eradicating the practice of paying wages to «ghost employees.»

Nowadays, centralized accounts department receives payrolls in paper form. Inspections by the Accounts Chamber, the prosecutor’s office and the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes confirmed the facts of violations in payroll accounting and use of incentive fund money.
