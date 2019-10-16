17:43
President Jeenbekov receives Chairwoman of Central Election Commission

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Chairwoman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda of Kyrgyzstan Nurzhan Shaildabekova. Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

They discussed issues of improving the country’s election legislation, preparations for the election of deputies of the Parliament and local councils in 2020–2021:

  • In April 2020 — elections to 31 local councils (rural and city);
  • In October 2020 — elections to the Parliament;
  • In April 2021 — elections to 417 local councils (rural and city);
  • In October 2021 — elections to 4 local councils (rural).

The CEC Chairwoman noted that work was underway on practical implementation of the adopted amendments to the election legislation, material and technical base of the country’s electoral system.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov reminded about the task of strengthening the party system by improving the election law and conducting outreach on its changes, increasing citizens’ confidence in the electoral system and ensuring transparency of the election commission.
