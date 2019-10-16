10:00
Students from Kyrgyzstan win 2 medals at Iranian Geometry Olympiad

Schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan won a silver and a bronze medals at the Iranian Geometry Olympiad. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

At least 78 students of 7-11 grades of schools in Kyrgyzstan participated in the distanе Olympiad.

Student of Osh lyceum «Sema» Adil Abdirasulov won a silver medal, Barchynbek uulu Syimyk won a bronze medal. He is a student of Iskhak Razzakov lyceum in Kyzyl-Kiya. They participated in advanced level of the Olympiad for students of 11th grade.

Schoolchildren of 7-8th grades from school 61, Gazprom, Sapat, and Kelechek schools also showed good results and received diplomas of the 4th degree.

The ministry added that the Iranian Geometry Olympiad was held for the sixth time. More than 6,200 students from 54 countries participated in it.
