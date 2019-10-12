13:33
Bishkek and Osh cities to host education fairs of U.S. universities

Education fairs of American universities will be held in Bishkek and Osh cities. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Representatives of ten U.S. colleges and universities will visit Kyrgyzstan as part of «Education in the USA» Eurasia and Central Asia tour. Education USA (official resource of the U.S. Government for students interested in higher education in America) will hold two large-scale fairs of U.S. universities.

  • The event will begin in Osh city today, on October 12, at 14.00 at Classic Hotel (Aliyev Street, 143).
  • The fair will be held in Bishkek on Sunday, October 13, from 14.00 to 18.00 at Damas Hotel (Zhumabek Street, 107).

 At the fair, one can learn about scholarships and grants for studies in the United States, as well as about the possibilities of obtaining a bachelor’s and master’s degree directly or through exchange programs.

The ministry notes that such events provide interested students, parents and teachers with the opportunity to talk with representatives of American colleges and universities, study the process of submitting documents to educational institutions and find affordable educational programs and resources.

The events are free, open to all comers. Registration is at: www.tinyurl.com/edusafair.
