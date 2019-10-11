State Commission on Koi-Tash extends work until November 1

The State Commission for Investigation of Events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8 extended its work. Member of the State Commission Arthur Medetbekov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the members of the State Commission decided to extend the work until November 1 due to the large volume of documents requiring study.

«In addition, we must question residents of Koi-Tash village for the objectivity of the investigation. We must show that everyone is equal before the law. Documents, regulations, orders were studied at the last meeting,» said Arthur Medetbekov.

After the arrest of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created the State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district of Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. It includes the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of the Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts. They should submit their conclusion to the Parliament.