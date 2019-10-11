State Commission on Koi-Tash extends work until November 1

The State Commission for Investigation of Events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8 extended its work. Member of the State Commission Arthur Medetbekov informed 24.kg news agency.
According to him, the members of the State Commission decided to extend the work until November 1 due to the large volume of documents requiring study.
After the arrest of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created the State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district of Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. It includes the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of the Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts. They should submit their conclusion to the Parliament.