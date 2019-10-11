11:39
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

State Commission on Koi-Tash extends work until November 1

The State Commission for Investigation of Events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8 extended its work. Member of the State Commission Arthur Medetbekov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the members of the State Commission decided to extend the work until November 1 due to the large volume of documents requiring study.

Related news
Members of State Commission to go to Koi-Tash
«In addition, we must question residents of Koi-Tash village for the objectivity of the investigation. We must show that everyone is equal before the law. Documents, regulations, orders were studied at the last meeting,» said Arthur Medetbekov.

After the arrest of ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created the State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district of Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. It includes the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of the Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts. They should submit their conclusion to the Parliament.
link:
views: 118
Print
Related
Amantur Zhamgyrchiev remanded in custody until December 9
Members of State Commission to go to Koi-Tash
State Commission on Koi-Tash events to visit native village of Atambayev
Prosecutor General’s Office tells about indicted for events in Koi-Tash
State Commission on Koi-Tash events to hear Abdil Segizbaev and deputies
Prime Minister expands composition of State Commission on events in Koi-Tash
Almost 2,000 people demand resignation of SCNS head due to Koi-Tash events
State Commission’s sessions to investigate Koi-Tash events held without media
State Commission to examine events in Koi-Tash village
Almazbek Atambayev not going to grant his house in Koi-Tash to orphans
Popular
Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020 Ata-Jurt party to independently participate in parliamentary elections 2020
Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan Citizens of Tajikistan continue to illegally reclaim land of Kyrgyzstan
Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan Son of former president Atambayev leaves Kyrgyzstan
Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan Cost of customs clearance of vehicles to grow 10 times in Kyrgyzstan
11 October, Friday
11:33
Drivers of heavy trucks to be fined 200,000 soms for transportation violations
11:18
Kyrgyzstan wins third medal at Veterans World Wrestling Championship
10:28
Sooronbai Jeenbekov leaves for Ashgabat to attend meeting of CIS Heads
10:20
National football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Myanmar 7:0
10:10
Own halal meat park to open in Kyrgyzstan