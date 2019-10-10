Aurora film included into list of submissions for the Oscars

Aurora film directed by Bekzat Pirmatov was included in the list of submissions for the Academy Awards. The American Academy published the list.

The movie shows Aurora resort on Issyk-Kul lake, which has not changed at all since the Soviet times, and it symbolizes the republic as a whole in the film. The tragic and at the same time ridiculous situations, which the heroes encounter, reflects the main problems of the country.

«Ninety-three countries have submitted films for consideration in the International Feature Film category for the 92nd Academy Awards. Ghana, Nigeria and Uzbekistan are first- time entrants,» the Academy said in the statement.

The short list will be published on December 16, and the final list of nominees — on January 13, 2020.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on February 9, 2020.