9% of population of Kyrgyzstan employed in education sector

According to the results of 2018, about 9 percent of the population of Kyrgyzstan are employed in the education sector of the republic. The National Statistical Committee of the country reported.

According to it, 85% of the total number of teachers of general education schools are women, while more than 28% of them are principals and deputy principals. The professional level of the teaching staff is quite high. So, at the beginning of the 2018/2019 school year, more than 87 percent of the total number of teachers had higher education.

The level of teachers’ workload at schools of the republic remains high. On average, there are 16 students per teacher in general education organizations.
