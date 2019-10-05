New music hall to be built in kindergarten in Kaiyndy housing estate

A capsule was solemnly laid in the foundation of the extension to kindergarten’s building and a music hall. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Construction of the building extension is implementation of the program of the City Administration on increasing the number of places in municipal educational institutions of Bishkek.

«The area allocated for the building extension is 157.08 square meters. The new one-story building will have a bedroom, a playroom, a vestibule, a dressing room, a corridor, a pantry with a sink, WC, a music hall and a tool room,» the city administration says.

The building extension will increase the capacity of the kindergarten by 25 places. Construction is scheduled to be completed at the end of December this year, and New Year’s parties will take place in the new music hall.