11:22
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

New music hall to be built in kindergarten in Kaiyndy housing estate

A capsule was solemnly laid in the foundation of the extension to kindergarten’s building and a music hall. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Construction of the building extension is implementation of the program of the City Administration on increasing the number of places in municipal educational institutions of Bishkek.

«The area allocated for the building extension is 157.08 square meters. The new one-story building will have a bedroom, a playroom, a vestibule, a dressing room, a corridor, a pantry with a sink, WC, a music hall and a tool room,» the city administration says.

The building extension will increase the capacity of the kindergarten by 25 places. Construction is scheduled to be completed at the end of December this year, and New Year’s parties will take place in the new music hall.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Bishkek City Administration to build kindergarten in Kalys-Ordo
Capsule laid on new kindergarten construction site in Tunguch microdistrict
Kindergarten for 140 children to be built in Tunguch microdistrict
New kindergarten opened in Bishkek
Prosecutor's office returns building of kindergarten in Issyk-Kul to state
Kyrgyzstan lacks 157 daycare centers
Osh city fighting for kindergartens
Cafe burns down in Talas, kindergarten – in Chatkal
Fire in Tokmak orphanage, 14 children evacuated
Admission to Bishkek kindergartens terminated until January 2018
Popular
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 4.25 percent
Emergency alarm sirens to be turned on in Bishkek tomorrow Emergency alarm sirens to be turned on in Bishkek tomorrow
Businessman Emil Umetaliev summoned to Military Prosecutor's Office Businessman Emil Umetaliev summoned to Military Prosecutor's Office
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia comments on raid in Moscow Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia comments on raid in Moscow