Kyrgyzstan gets ready for Dubai Expo 2020

«We must demonstrate all our potential and capabilities at the Dubai Expo 2020,» said the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Askarov at the next meeting of the Organizing Committee for preparation for the event.

According to the press service of the Cabinet, participants of the meeting discussed design of the pavilion of Kyrgyzstan, a list of information about the country, including text, graphic, presentation, photo and video materials, booklets, brochures containing information about the country in general.

«We must present all the best that we have in our country at this exhibition. Our pavilion should have its own national coloring. Along with this, it should «say» that Kyrgyzstan is a country open to new changes. There should be full information not only about our cultural heritage, traditions, but also about our economy, investment climate, tourism potential, IT sphere, science and education,» Zamirbek Askarov stressed.

The main theme of the exhibition in Dubai is «Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.» Kyrgyzstan will present its exposition under the slogan «Opportunity.»

Thanks to such topic, it is possible to show the international community the main idea and results of the digital transformation program, the Organizing Committee believes.

Dubai Expo 2020 World Exhibition will be held in Dubai from October 20, 2020 to April 21, 2021, and will be the first world expo held in the Arab state in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. The exhibition area is designed for an audience of more than 25 million visitors — 70 percent of them will be foreigners. This is the largest share of invited foreign visitors in the history of the Expo. It is expected that 180 countries will participate in the exhibition.

The exhibition will present various areas of scientific and technological progress (innovation), economic and regulatory changes (economic integration), human resource development and social development (mutual understanding).