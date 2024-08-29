13:33
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan starts preparations for EXPO 2025 in Japan

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a meeting on the preparation of the Kyrgyz Republic for the world exhibition EXPO 2025, which will be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, key aspects of country’s participation in this significant international event were discussed, including the formation of the concept and design of the national pavilion, as well as the organization of cultural and business events.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the importance of EXPO as a platform for demonstration of the achievements of Kyrgyzstan in various fields, including innovation, sustainable development and cultural heritage. Participation in the exhibition will provide a unique opportunity to strengthen international ties and attract investors, he noted.

«We must prepare at a high level in order to present Kyrgyzstan as a country with a rich cultural heritage and a dynamically developing economy,» he said.

People responsible for various areas of preparation have been chosen, and deadlines for completing key tasks have been outlined.
