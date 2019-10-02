10:17
Designer from Bishkek becomes the best at Ethnopodium on Baikal Festival

A young designer from Bishkek Perizat Orozobekova with a collection Nomad 21 received the main award at the XI International Ethnopodium on Baikal Festival, which was held in Irkutsk (Russia). Oblastnaya newspaper reports.

More than 100 designers from Russia, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan presented their works at the festival.

Collections were evaluated according to such criteria as idea, integrity, harmony, quality of performance, ethnic component.

At the gala show of finalists and professionals, the audience saw new collections by Tatyana Vorotnikova (Bishkek), Elena Shipilova (Moscow), Sultan Saliev (Kazan), Irina Sharipova (Uzbekistan), as well as works by Irkutsk designers Elena Birman and Diana Salatskaya.
