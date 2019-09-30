President to attend meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will attend the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan (Armenia). The Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov told.

He noted that the meetings of the Council would traditionally be held in a narrow and expanded format.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov will also meet with the President of Moldova Igor Dodon in Yerevan.

«The peculiarity of the summit is that it will host the International Forum «Transit Potential of Eurasian Continent.» Representatives of business circles of Kyrgyzstan will take part in it,» Daniyar Sydykov stressed.

He recalled that Eurasian Week Forum was successfully held in Bishkek last week.