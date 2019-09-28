11:45
Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov becomes swimming champion of Asia

Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov took the first place at the Asian Swimming Championship.

The championship took place on September 24-27 in Bangalore (India). On the final day, Denis Petrashov won the 200-meter breaststroke swim among the adults. His result is 2 minutes 13.81 seconds.

In the category 15-17 years old, Kyrgyzstani Elizaveta Rogozhnikova won a silver medal at a distance of 200 meters on the back and set a new record for the Kyrgyz Republic — 2 minutes 17.21 seconds. She was only 0.1 seconds behind the champion.

Kyrgyzstan won eight medals at the championship. Denis Petrashov won a gold and two silver medals, Elizaveta Rogozhnikova — two silver and three bronze medals.
