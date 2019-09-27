12:52
Centerra Gold announces Board Chair succession

Gold mining company Centerra Gold Inc. announced that Michael S. Parrett will succeed Stephen A. Lang as independent Chair of the Board of Directors effective October 1, 2019. Statement of the company says.

Stephen Lang, who joined Centerra’s Board of Directors in 2008 and has held the Chair position since 2012, will remain as a board member and support an orderly transition.

«On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Steve for his significant contributions during his time as Chair and previously as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. His leadership and guidance at the Board level has been fundamental to Centerra’s success, including the recent completion of the Strategic Agreement with the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic,» said Scott Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Centerra.

Michael Parrett, who has served as a director of Centerra since 2014, has over 35 years of experience in the mining industry, including having served as Chief Executive Officer of Billiton Base Metals, President and Chief Financial Officer of Rio Algom Ltd. and Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Controller at Falconbridge Ltd.
