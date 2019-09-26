Regions of Kyrgyzstan losing population. People move to Chui region

Internal migration of the population is directed to Chui valley, while the remaining regions of Kyrgyzstan are steadily losing their population. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan reported.

For six months of 2019, most people have come to Bishkek (3,357) and Chui region (2,979). Osh region is the leader in the number of moved from it people. At least 2,588 people have left it, and 1,522 people have arrived there.

For six months of 2019, the smallest number of people arrived in Talas region — 283 people and 516 Kyrgyzstanis left the region.

«The main reason for the change of permanent place of residence is a job search that is why migrant workers at working age actively participate in interregional flows. Young people aged 20-34 accounted for almost a half (48.9 percent) of interregional migrants who arrived in the capital in 2018,» the National Statistical Committee notes.