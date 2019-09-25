18:05
President presents Aisuluu Tynybekova with three-room apartment

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov presented Aisuluu Tynybekova, the world champion in women’s wrestling, with a three-room apartment. Her coach Nurbek Isabekov told.

According to him, the head of state met with the famous athlete today. The coach was handed a cash reward.

Aisuluu Tynybekova became the first world wrestling champion in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan on September 20 in Nur-Sultan.

Aisuluu Tynybekova is one of the highest paid athletes of the Kyrgyz Republic. She receives monthly 60,000 soms in the form of allowance from the state budget. For the victory at the Summer Asian Games, she was awarded the Dank medal and 1,250 million soms. She got 1 million soms for the fifth place at the 2016 Olympic Games.
