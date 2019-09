Two employees of the Department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for Chui region were detained in Bishkek. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that financial police officers were detained the day before by employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. According to preliminary data, they extorted a bribe from drivers of heavy trucks traveling from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan.