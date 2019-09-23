State language has not yet taken its historical place, President believes

«The state language has not yet become a means of communication of all ethnic groups in Kyrgyzstan,» the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said today at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the state language.

He noted that, despite the state status, the Kyrgyz language has not yet taken its historical place.

«For 30 years, the state language has developed significantly, enriched, but still is not a means of communication between different ethnic groups in the country and has no widespread use in public life,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said, adding that the Russian language should keep its official status.

The head of state recalled that the language needed protection, like the independence of the country.