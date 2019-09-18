Collection of Kyrgyz designer to be shown at Ethnopodium Festival in Irkutsk

Collection of a Kyrgyz designer Tatyana Vorotnikova will take part in the gala fashion show at Ethnopodium on Baikal Festival, which will be held in Irkutsk on September 27-29. Website of the event reports.

Over 100 designers from Italy, China, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will participate in it.

The festival will host a competition of young designers in several categories. Tatyana Vorotnikova joined the jury.

At the gala show of finalists and professionals, the audience will see new collections by Tatyana Vorotnikova (Bishkek), Elena Shipilova (Moscow), Sultan Saliev (Kazan), Irina Sharipova (Uzbekistan), as well as works by Irkutsk designers Elena Birman and Diana Salatskaya.

«This is a significant event, a well-known holiday of fashion, design and crafts, unity of the multinational culture of the peoples of the Eurasian space. It is held to unlock the innovative potential of clothing designers, craftsmen and artisans, to adapt the ethnic costume to modern conditions and promote it in the fashion industry,» the statement says.