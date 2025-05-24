Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh

The final show of the International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 was held in the ethnographic complex Alymbek Datka in the city of Osh, where modern interpretations of ethnic fashion were presented. The local administration reported.

Designers from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan took part in the show. Unique images reflected the rich cultural heritage of the peoples of the region through fabric, ornament and form.

«Ethnic fashion is not just clothes. It is a living history, sewn into every embroidery, every pattern, every stitch. It brings to life centuries-old traditions, national values ​​and folk crafts,» the organizers noted.

The collections of Kazakhstani designers, as well as the works of Kyrgyz fashion designer Asylzhan Kambarova, attracted attention of the audience.

The event ended with a performance by a popular singer Gulzada Ryskulova.