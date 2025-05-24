15:35
USD 87.45
EUR 99.18
RUB 1.10
English

Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh

The final show of the International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 was held in the ethnographic complex Alymbek Datka in the city of Osh, where modern interpretations of ethnic fashion were presented. The local administration reported.

Designers from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan took part in the show. Unique images reflected the rich cultural heritage of the peoples of the region through fabric, ornament and form.

«Ethnic fashion is not just clothes. It is a living history, sewn into every embroidery, every pattern, every stitch. It brings to life centuries-old traditions, national values ​​and folk crafts,» the organizers noted.

The collections of Kazakhstani designers, as well as the works of Kyrgyz fashion designer Asylzhan Kambarova, attracted attention of the audience.

The event ended with a performance by a popular singer Gulzada Ryskulova.
link: https://24.kg/english/330289/
views: 164
Print
Related
Fashion show of young designers Muras - Fashion 2025 held in Bishkek
First Ladies of Kyrgyzstan, Hungary and Turkey attend fashion show
Another famous Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin passes away
Fashion show to take place at History Museum in Bishkek
World Nomads Fashion. Issyk-Kul 2022 Festival ends in Cholpon-Ata
Bishkek hosts stylized national Kyrgyz dresses fashion show
Bishkek hosts “I am a woman, I am against violence” fashion show
Kyrgyz women from Barskoon collaborate with fashion designer Stella Jean
Famous fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies in France
Collection of Kyrgyz designer to be shown at Ethnopodium Festival in Irkutsk
Popular
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10 SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary doubles Mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary doubles
Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history
Whooping cough: Half of infected in Kyrgyzstan - children under 12 months old Whooping cough: Half of infected in Kyrgyzstan - children under 12 months old
24 May, Saturday
14:13
Bishkek to host Japanese Spring Arts Festival Bishkek to host Japanese Spring Arts Festival
14:06
Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh
14:01
Foreign Ministry comments on beating of Kyrgyzstani in Almaty
13:55
Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
12:12
Police officers awarded in Talas for rescuing girls who fell into canal