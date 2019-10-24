Lamp by Kyrgyz designer to be sold in 55 countries of the world

«Egret» lamp by the Kyrgyz designer Ilzat Karimov will be sold in 55 countries of the world. He became the winner of a competition announced by a famous Spanish manufacturer. ARCHITIME.RU reports.

As the winner himself notes, he was inspired by Chinese paintings, among which were drawings of dancing cranes.

«It would seem that these are just the silhouettes of the birds, but there is elegance, gracefulness. Beauty is in simplicity. Did I expect victory? No, I did not until the work passed into the finals, but I still had doubts about victory,» he said.

Conditions of the competition say that the participants’ imagination is not limited by anything — on can create a design object for home, office, hotel, street or garden.

«The winner’s project will be put into mass production, author will get a cash prize and, in addition, will receive royalties from world sales during the year!» terms of the competition say.

Maxim Kon from Perm took the second place, Polina Kuzurman, resident of St. Petersburg — the third. The lamp by Maria Khochkeyan was chosen by the factory, and she became the super finalist.