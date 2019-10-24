10:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Lamp by Kyrgyz designer to be sold in 55 countries of the world

«Egret» lamp by the Kyrgyz designer Ilzat Karimov will be sold in 55 countries of the world. He became the winner of a competition announced by a famous Spanish manufacturer. ARCHITIME.RU reports.

As the winner himself notes, he was inspired by Chinese paintings, among which were drawings of dancing cranes.

«It would seem that these are just the silhouettes of the birds, but there is elegance, gracefulness. Beauty is in simplicity. Did I expect victory? No, I did not until the work passed into the finals, but I still had doubts about victory,» he said.

Conditions of the competition say that the participants’ imagination is not limited by anything — on can create a design object for home, office, hotel, street or garden.

«The winner’s project will be put into mass production, author will get a cash prize and, in addition, will receive royalties from world sales during the year!» terms of the competition say.

Maxim Kon from Perm took the second place, Polina Kuzurman, resident of St. Petersburg — the third. The lamp by Maria Khochkeyan was chosen by the factory, and she became the super finalist.
link:
views: 28
Print
Related
Collection of Kyrgyz designer to be shown at Ethnopodium Festival in Irkutsk
Popular
British Ambassador: I was mistaken for Prince Charles in Kyrgyzstan British Ambassador: I was mistaken for Prince Charles in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan
24 October, Thursday
10:14
Lamp by Kyrgyz designer to be sold in 55 countries of the world Lamp by Kyrgyz designer to be sold in 55 countries of t...
09:58
30 percent of foreign taxi drivers in Moscow - Kyrgyzstanis
09:47
Stepfather suspected of rape of minor stepdaughter in Kara-Kul
09:38
Infant dies at maternity hospital in Bishkek
09:29
Native of Kyrgyzstan wounded in Russia flees from hospital
23 October, Wednesday
17:06
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan not support moratorium on rare animals hunting
16:51
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at Wushu Sanda World Championship