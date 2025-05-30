14:26
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Nomad Style fashion competition held in Bishkek

An international fashion competition Nomad Style took place in Bishkek as part of the 8th World Festival «Epics of the Peoples of the World». The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The competition was organized to provide equal opportunities for both experienced professionals and novice designers. Participation took place in two categories:

  • «Guardians of Traditions» (Salt Sakchylar) — for professionals with more than five years of experience in the fashion industry.
  • «Young Wave» (Zhash Tolkun) — for young designers with up to five years of experience, including students and recent graduates.

Each category was judged according to its own criteria, depending on the participants’ level of experience. The main criteria included professionalism, innovation, and original approaches.

The competition results will be announced on May 30.
link: https://24.kg/english/330959/
views: 160
Print
Related
Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh
Fashion show of young designers Muras - Fashion 2025 held in Bishkek
Another famous Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin passes away
World Nomads Fashion. Issyk-Kul 2022 Festival ends in Cholpon-Ata
Kyrgyz women from Barskoon collaborate with fashion designer Stella Jean
Famous fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies in France
Designer from Bishkek becomes the best at Ethnopodium on Baikal Festival
Collection of Kyrgyz designer to be shown at Ethnopodium Festival in Irkutsk
Designers from Kyrgyzstan to take part in Ethnic Fashion Festival
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek
30 May, Friday
13:53
Data on Toktogul reservoir’s water level classified Data on Toktogul reservoir’s water level classified
13:50
Beach of Zolotiye Peski resort to be opened in June after reconstruction
13:49
President approves procedure for alienation of land for national projects
13:47
Activists urge to stop pressure on independent journalism
13:45
Construction of emergency medical hospital in Bishkek discussed in Doha