Nomad Style fashion competition held in Bishkek

An international fashion competition Nomad Style took place in Bishkek as part of the 8th World Festival «Epics of the Peoples of the World». The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The competition was organized to provide equal opportunities for both experienced professionals and novice designers. Participation took place in two categories:

«Guardians of Traditions» (Salt Sakchylar) — for professionals with more than five years of experience in the fashion industry.

«Young Wave» (Zhash Tolkun) — for young designers with up to five years of experience, including students and recent graduates.

Each category was judged according to its own criteria, depending on the participants’ level of experience. The main criteria included professionalism, innovation, and original approaches.

The competition results will be announced on May 30.