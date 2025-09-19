16:12
Kyrgyz ethno-designer showcases collection at Kazan Digital Fashion Week

An ethno-designer and fashion designer from Kyrgyzstan Asylzhan Kambarova presented her collection at Kazan Digital Fashion Week 2025 in Tatarstan, Tatar-Inform reported.

Asylzhan Kambarova, who took part in the Kazan fashion event for the first time, showcased coats, capes, caftans, and dresses adorned with Turkic ornaments.

«This collection is modern ethnic style, since the theme is digital technology. I used patchwork, or quilt stitching, but in a contemporary interpretation. Patchwork is an ethnic, national element that we incorporated into everyday outfits,» she explained.

The designer said that much of her inspiration comes from Kyrgyz nature.

«Kyrgyzstan is a very beautiful country with stunning mountains and landscapes. We reflect all of this in our clothing,» she added.

She also noted cultural similarities she discovered in Tatarstan.

«We are Turkic peoples after all. I see national patterns here that resemble ours, as well as familiar traditions. In Kazan, I almost feel like I’m in my home country,» Asylzhan Kambarova emphasized.

According to organizers, the mission of the international forum Kazan Digital Fashion Week 2025 is to promote the exchange of scientific and technical information, consolidate technological resources to address import substitution and import-advancement tasks, and ensure technological and data sovereignty as the foundation of Russia’s leadership in international cooperation.
