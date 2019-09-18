Border conflict: Tajikistan continues construction in disputed area

Citizens of Tajikistan continue construction work in Tort-Kocho area of ​​Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

The day before, the Tajik side continued to unload stones on the road.

The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan confirmed that the Tajik side was conducting uncoordinated work on disputed section of the border.

At the same time, the state service noted that the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan continues construction of a border post in Dacha area of ​​Ak-Sai settlement. «Asphalting of the road on Kok-Tash — Ak-Sai highway continues. Negotiations are underway,» the State Border Service said.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.