10:17
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Border conflict: Tajikistan continues construction in disputed area

Citizens of Tajikistan continue construction work in Tort-Kocho area of ​​Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

The day before, the Tajik side continued to unload stones on the road.

The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan confirmed that the Tajik side was conducting uncoordinated work on disputed section of the border.

At the same time, the state service noted that the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan continues construction of a border post in Dacha area of ​​Ak-Sai settlement. «Asphalting of the road on Kok-Tash — Ak-Sai highway continues. Negotiations are underway,» the State Border Service said.

Recall, a shootout occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 16. One Kyrgyz serviceman died, 13 were injured, including a teenager. Tajik authorities report about 12 injured citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan and 3 dead.
link:
views: 88
Print
Related
Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan meet at Kyzyl-Bel checkpoint
Border conflict: School in Maksat village comes under fire
Border conflict: SCNS asks to refrain from provocations
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with residents of Maksat village
Border conflict: Wounded transported to Bishkek
Border conflict:752 residents of Maksat village leave their houses
Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan hands note of protect to Tajik Ambassador
Passage of citizens temporarily suspended on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border conflict. Rallies, campaigns temporarily banned in Bishkek
Border conflict: Second round of negotiations begins
Popular
Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan Nature lover’s paradise. British photographer about nature of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million Kyrgyzstan and EBRD sign agreements for €11.5 million
Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates Sapar Isakov's state of health deteriorates
Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots Kyrgyzstan hosts exercises of Su-25 pilots