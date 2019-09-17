14:29
Elderly convict goes on hunger strike in prison colony in Chui region

A 62-year-old convict went on a hunger strike in prison colony No. 19 in Zhany-Zher village. Office of the Ombudsman informed 24.kg news agency.

Imprisoned for life Rakhmatullo Turanov is dissatisfied with the new Penitentiary Code.

«According to the old legislation, after 30 years, those deprived of their liberty for life had an opportunity to be released on parole, but the new Code excludes this possibility. The man went on a hunger strike, but he drinks water. Doctors control his state of health,» the Ombudsman’s Office says.
