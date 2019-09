A shootout occurred in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Eyewitnesses informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the incident occurred in Maksat village in Football Field area. According to preliminary data, there are wounded.

Recall, Tajik citizens began construction work on disputed section of the border in Maksat village of Leilek district, Batken region on September 14.