President of Kyrgyzstan sees no sense in switch to Latin alphabet

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that there was no need to switch to the Latin alphabet. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The President of Kyrgyzstan received the Chairman of the National Commission on the State Language Nazarkul Ishekeev today. At the meeting, he expressed his opinion on switch to the Latin alphabet, which has recently been discussed in society.

«The cultural and scientific potential of our country has achieved some success in the conditions when it relied on the Cyrillic alphabet. Without wasting time on unnecessary discussions, we must use the opportunities available to achieve our goals and development,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The leader of Bir Bol parliamentary faction Altynbek Sulaymanov announced the need to switch to the Latin alphabet. The issue was raised during discussion of the candidacy of Kanybek Isakov for the post of Minister of Education and Science in the Parliament. The new head of the Ministry of Education supported the idea.