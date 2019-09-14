Smuggling of 2 tons of fuel and lubricants into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Smuggling of two tons of fuel and lubricants into Kyrgyzstan was prevented. The State Tax Service reported.

A Setra bus was reportedly detained at a temporary point of transport control and accounting of goods near Chaldovar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint, the driver of which tried to smuggle fuel and lubricants. Oil products were in a home-made additional tank fixed in the luggage compartment of the bus.

The Tax Service reminds that citizens can transport not more than 20 liters of fuel and lubricants by road, not taking into account the fuel in the tank of a vehicle.

The materials were sent to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes.