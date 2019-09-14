10:18
Anti-tank mine found in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan

Border guards of the State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic found a cache with weapons and ammunition in Talas region. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

The border guards, together with officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic discovered one 16-caliber smooth-bore gun, nine rounds of ammunition and a TM 62M anti-tank mine in the framework of a special operation Solidarity-2019 in Kenkol area of ​​Talas district.

The arms and ammunition were handed over to employees of the territorial division of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for further proceedings.
