14:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

At least 115 fresh groundwater deposits explored in Kyrgyzstan

At least 115 fresh groundwater deposits have been explored and accounted in Kyrgyzstan. Draft Concept for Development of Mining Industry and Protection of Subsoil in Kyrgyzstan for 2019-2024 says. The State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use submitted the document for public discussion.

About 420 licenses for extraction of groundwater have been issued.

«In 90 percent, the right to use subsoil resources belongs to local companies. Control over this process is insufficient, there are many cases of unauthorized water intake from wells. Often, water volumes are not measured by devices, and accordingly, the royalty collection mechanism provided for by the Tax Code has not been set up,» the document says.

The committee notes that the population pays only for delivery, but not for the water itself. «As a result, high-quality drinking water is wastefully used for irrigation and technical needs,» the document says.

Almost all water resources have been explored in the southern regions of the republic, and they will unlikely grow in the future. There are unexplored resources in the north of the country.
link:
views: 70
Print
Related
Water reserves to reduce by 25 percent by 2050 in Chui region
Kyrgyzstan among countries with unsafe for drinking tap water
Exceedance of permissible concentration of harmful substances in Issyk-Kul found
Water in Issyk-Kul Lake meets norms, specialists say
Kyrgyz regions remain without drinking water due to poor projects implementation
Kyrgyzstan to charge fee for use of surface water
Kazakhstan not to remain without water due to repairs at Kirov reservoir
PM prohibits issuance of licenses for use of mineral resources in riverbeds
Deputy believes that farmers of Uzbekistan must pay for water to Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells how to work with neighboring countries
Popular
Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president Almazbek Atambayev: I really wanted Jeenbekov to be elected president
Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force Atambayev: Decision to remove status of immunity does not have legal force
Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city Drivers of minibuses to have uniform in Osh city
About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day About 500 musicians perform Mash Botoi on occasion of Komuz Day