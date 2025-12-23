Central part of Bishkek to have no water on December 24

Due to reconnection to a new line running through an underground passage near the Central Department Store (TsUM), drinking water supply to central part of Bishkek will be stopped from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on December 24. The City Hall’s press service reported.

Water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended.

TsUM Aichurek;

Beren Gold shopping center;

Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev;

Kabar news agency;

Central Commission for Elections and Referendums;

Residential building at 98a, Shopokov Street;

Honorary Consulate of Italy.

Outage area:

The outage is due to the reconnection of a new D-150 mm line running through an underground passage.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal is asking businesses and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.