17:08
USD 87.45
EUR 102.63
RUB 1.09
English

Central part of Bishkek to have no water on December 24

Due to reconnection to a new line running through an underground passage near the Central Department Store (TsUM), drinking water supply to central part of Bishkek will be stopped from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on December 24. The City Hall’s press service reported.

Water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be suspended.

Outage area:

  • TsUM Aichurek;
  • Beren Gold shopping center;
  • Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abdylas Maldybaev;
  • Kabar news agency;
  • Central Commission for Elections and Referendums;
  • Residential building at 98a, Shopokov Street;
  • Honorary Consulate of Italy.

The outage is due to the reconnection of a new D-150 mm line running through an underground passage.

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal is asking businesses and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/355692/
views: 127
Print
Related
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 25
Clean water supplied to Ken-Sai residential area in Osh
Kashkaldak village to have its own drinking water supply system
Large area in Bishkek to have no cold water
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 9
Central Asian countries agree on water limits for 2025–2026
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 4
Kyrgyzstan's water stress index approaches pre-crisis levels
Part of Bishkek to have no cold water on December 2
Bakyt Torobaev: Kyrgyzstan enters new stage of water sector modernization
Popular
Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology Japan and Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for cooperation in biotechnology
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025 Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025
Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan Central Asia + Japan Forum: Number of documents signed with Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality Bishkek ranked among top 3 most polluted cities in terms of air quality
23 December, Tuesday
16:27
All villages in Kyrgyzstan should be provided with drinking water by 2030 All villages in Kyrgyzstan should be provided with drin...
16:02
Central part of Bishkek to have no water on December 24
15:22
Kyrgyzstan imports approximately 4.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity
15:13
Talas beans enter Dubai market: 100 million soms allocated for purchases
14:48
Leather processing plant to be built in Issyk-Ata district within two years