Bishkek residents plant over 170 saplings in new park for week

More than 170 saplings have been planted in a new park on South Highway in Bishkek for a week. Spokeswoman for Bishkekzelenkhoz Aida Aidaralieva reported.

According to her, about 30 families and 10 firms, two companies of friends and more than 5 teams took part in #parkforlife campaign.

«From young families to very large families with grandparents participate in the campaign. Everyone chooses own tree, puts special symbolism and meaning in it,» she posted.

According to her, planting of saplings will continue until September 20.

Recall, the Bishkek City Administration announced the green campaign #parkforlife #jashootartuulaganseyilbak #parkforlife. The city administration suggested Bishkek residents to purchase and plant a family tree in the park. Requirements can be found on the website of the city administration. However, readers complained that saplings of trees for the new park on the South Highway are sold for 9,000 — 11,000 soms.