Woman leaves newborn at orphanage and flees in Osh city

Police of Osh city are looking for a woman, who left her baby at an orphanage. The Internal Affairs Department of the southern capital reported.

A message was received from the orphanage that the newborn was left at its doorstep on September 8.

«This fact was registered under the Article «Endangerment of child.» According to preliminary data, the baby was born at home. The umbilical cord of the newborn was cut and the baby was left at the threshold of the institution. The identity of the child’s parents is being found out,» the police said.