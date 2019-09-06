Investigation of fraud case against lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov completed

Investigation Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek completed a pre-trial investigation into the criminal case on fraud against a lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov. Press service of the department reported.

The criminal case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office of the capital, then to a court.

Recall, Ikramidin Aitkulov was detained on suspicion of fraud. According to investigators, the lawyer took from a client $ 5,500 and did not return. Ikramidin Aitkulov is a lawyer of the dismissed deputy minister Kursan Asanov. The lawyer was placed under house arrest by a court decision.