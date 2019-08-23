Ikramidin Aitkulov placed in temporary detention center

Lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov is suspected of fraud. The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

On September 19, 2018, a citizen N.D. turned to the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. He asked to take measures against the lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov.

Related news Lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov detained

«The lawyer fraudulently took from him $ 5,500. According to the results of a preliminary investigation by the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, materials were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office for a legal assessment. The supervisory body returned the materials to the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic for additional check. On January 4, 2019, the claim was sent to the Investigative Service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek. Pre-trial proceedings were started under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the Main Internal Affairs Department said.

According to the police department, Ikramidin Aitkulov was handed a notice of suspicion of fraud.

The lawyer was detained and placed in a temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

Ikramidin Aitkulov is a lawyer of the dismissed deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov.