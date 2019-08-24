13:55
Ikramidin Aitkulov placed under house arrest

Lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov, suspected of fraud, was placed under house arrest. His colleague Erkin Sadanbekov informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the Sverdlovsky District Court made such a decision yesterday.

«Ikramidin Aitkulov should be under house arrest until October 21. That is, he is forbidden to leave the house from 22.00 to 6.00. The defense does not agree with this position and intends to appeal this decision,» said Erkin Sadanbekov.

Recall, Ikramidin Aitkulov was detained on suspicion of fraud. According to investigators, the lawyer took from a client $ 5,500 and did not return. Ikramidin Aitkulov is a lawyer of the dismissed deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov.
