Son of Ikramidin Aitkulov also suspected of fraud

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reports that pre-trial proceedings were initiated against the son of the arrested lawyer Ikramidin Aitkulov on fraud charges.

According to the department, a citizen turned to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan on January 24. He said that in April 2014 Azamat Aitkulov took $ 25,000 for treatment of his father having drawn up a loan agreement. Three months later, he borrowed $ 6,000 for business development.

According to the Main Internal Affairs Department, at the end of 2014 Ikramidin Aitkulov promised that he would incur debt obligations of his son, and in 2015, a loan agreement for $ 31,000 was signed and notarized. The claimant reports that the debt is still not repaid.

«The collected material was registered, pre-trial proceedings began. The investigation found that in 2015 Aitkulov Jr. has already been convicted by the Pervomaisky District Court for a similar fact of fraud. Investigation on the basis of the claim of the citizen continues as a part of pre-trial proceedings,» the police department said.

Earlier, the Main Internal Affairs Department reported that Ikramidin Aitkulov was placed in a temporary detention center. He is also suspected of fraud. Ikramidin Aitkulov is a lawyer of the dismissed deputy interior minister Kursan Asanov.