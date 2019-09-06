State Commission’s sessions to investigate Koi-Tash events held without media

Sessions of the State Commission for Investigation of events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 are held without journalists.

Related news State Commission to examine events in Koi-Tash village

According to sources, members of the Commission will request a protocol, instruction, order and plan for preparation of a special operation to detain the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev. The commission’s task is also to find out who was preparing the event in Koi-Tash with participation of Alpha anti-terrorist special forces.

The commission’s representatives will also have to find out why the police special rapid reaction unit was not immediately sent for detention. An appropriate legal and political assessment will be given later to the actions of the management of law enforcement agencies.

All documents on this issue are classified as confidential. This information is not subject to disclosure. The State Commission was instructed to study the issue within a month and prepare a conclusion for subsequent informing of the Parliament. The second meeting of the commission took place the day before.