Omurbek Babanov repeatedly comes for interrogation

Former member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov came to the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes for questioning.

He refused to comment so far. This is already the fourth interrogation of Omurbek Babanov by the financial police.

It is known that Omurbek Babanov is a witness in the case on raider seizure of Kyrgyzstan bank, construction of a navigation tower at Manas International Airport, and his speeches in On-Adyr microdistrict in Osh city during his presidential campaign in 2017. The SCNS and the financial police do not voice other episodes, citing the secrecy of investigation.

Omurbek Babanov arrived in Bishkek on August 9. Prior to his return, the SCNS reported that he was a defendant in two criminal cases.
