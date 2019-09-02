16:01
Girl attempts to commit suicide jumping from 4th floor in Bishkek

A girl attempted to commit suicide, jumping from the fourth floor in Bishkek. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The suicide attempt was registered on August 31.

«The 25-year-old girl jumped from the fourth floor of a multi-storey building located on Ibraimov Street. The victim was taken by ambulance to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. Currently, her condition is stable,» the police department reported.

Reasons for the attempted suicide were not reported.
