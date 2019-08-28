15:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Atambayev’s case. Property of Channel 7 attached

Property of Channel 7, office of which is located in Osh city, was attached. SDPK confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the political organization, the staff of the TV channel is not allowed to enter the building. The equipment is sealed. The television company is included in the media assets of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

The day before, the Prosecutor General’s Office said that the list of property, bank accounts and security boxes belonging to Almazbek Atambayev and his close relatives was reduced by 20 points, but new facilities were added, and the list was increased to 135. It promised to submit the updated list later.

Earlier, the property of Aprel TV channel was attached as a part of pre-trial proceedings.

Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. A preventive measure — detention in SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26 — was selected for him.
link:
views: 66
Print
Related
Special forces soldier killed during detention of Atambayev awarded medal
Atambayev’s case. Attachment removed from some real estate
Atambayev’s case. Wife of former president meets with husband
Bodyguard of ex-president Atambayev summoned to Military Prosecutor's Office
Atambayev’s case. Land plot in Issyk-Kul region allocated illegally
Wife of ex-president Atambayev asks for pre-trial detention center visit
Almazbek Atambayev's supporters appeal to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Atambayev’s case. Court finds detention of former president legal
Another charge: Almazbek Atambayev accused of illegal enrichment
Court extends preventive measure to former president until October 26
Popular
Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata
Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek Driver of Kursan Asanov detained in Bishkek
Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet Two schools in Issyk-Kul region to be connected to satellite Internet
British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar British Ambassador travels by trolley bus and buys meat at bazaar