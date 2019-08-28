Atambayev’s case. Property of Channel 7 attached

Property of Channel 7, office of which is located in Osh city, was attached. SDPK confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the political organization, the staff of the TV channel is not allowed to enter the building. The equipment is sealed. The television company is included in the media assets of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

The day before, the Prosecutor General’s Office said that the list of property, bank accounts and security boxes belonging to Almazbek Atambayev and his close relatives was reduced by 20 points, but new facilities were added, and the list was increased to 135. It promised to submit the updated list later.

Earlier, the property of Aprel TV channel was attached as a part of pre-trial proceedings.

Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage taking, riots, corruption. A preventive measure — detention in SCNS pre-trial detention center until October 26 — was selected for him.