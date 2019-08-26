17:47
Kyrgyzstani changes name to enter Russia

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan, who changed his name and surname to enter Russia, will get prison term in Surgut (Russia). Website of the prosecutor’s office of Yugra says.

According to it, in 2015, the man was banned from entering Russia for five years for an administrative offense. But in December 2016, he crossed the border, having changed his first and last name.

The court, taking into account the position of the state prosecutor, sentenced the perpetrator to seven months to be served in a penal settlement.
