Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident

Eldest son of the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov, who is serving his sentence in a penal colony for hostage-taking, was killed in a traffic accident. Lawyer of the former deputy Sherabidin Toktosunov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.
Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the ex-deputy Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. The ex-deputy was convicted under article 227 (hostage-taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.