Son of ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov killed in traffic accident

Eldest son of the ex-deputy Sadyr Japarov, who is serving his sentence in a penal colony for hostage-taking, was killed in a traffic accident. Lawyer of the former deputy Sherabidin Toktosunov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the 27-year-old Dastan was returning from Issyk-Kul. The traffic accident occurred on the night of August 22. «He died without regaining consciousness. We have not informed the father yet,» the lawyer said and added that he would turn to the State Penitentiary Service with a request to let Sadyr Japarov to attend funeral of his son.

Recall, courts of all instances sentenced the ex-deputy Japarov to 11 years and 6 months in a penal colony for complicity in organizing a rally in Karakol in 2013. The ex-deputy was convicted under article 227 (hostage-taking) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.