Toktogul Street was opened for traffic in Bishkek. The Capital Construction Department of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

A section of Toktogul Street — from Manas Avenue to Turusbekov Street — was reportedly opened for traffic.

«Intersection of Toktogul and Turusbekov Streets is not paved yet for technological reasons,» the department noted.

A new road pavement will be laid in 10 days without closure of the road.

The street section was closed due to repair of heating system.