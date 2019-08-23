16:42
Preliminary causes of recent fires in Bishkek voiced

Pre-trial proceedings were initiated on the recent fires in Bishkek. Press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

Call about fire in a warehouse on Intergelpo Street was received on August 21. The investigative-operational group of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district left for the fire scene. According to preliminary data, a short circuit occurred in the wires located on the ceiling of the warehouses that caused the fire.

Another fire broke out at the Bishkek Machine Engineering Plant, located on Ch. Valikhanov Street on August 22.

The investigative-operational group of the fourth city police department of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky District left for the scene. As a result, the four-story building of the plant burned down — about 2,100 square meters. According to preliminary data, the fire occurred due to a short circuit.

These facts were registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under Article 261 (violation of fire safety rules) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
