Almazbek Atambayev's supporters appeal to President Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Residents of Koi-Tash and Arashan villages wrote an appeal to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

They claim that those who organized a special operation on detention of Almazbek Atambayev are to blame for the death of the deputy chief of Alpha special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Usenbek Niyazbekov, and call for dismissal of the heads of national security, defense and law enforcement agencies.

«Our children are being persecuted, they are being intimidated by criminal cases. But both sides are to blame for this tragic situation. However, the question why this special operation was needed is not on the agenda. We appeal to the authorities: stop dividing the state and creating lawlessness. Fire those who organized the special operation. If this does not happen, our society may split up,» the villagers warn.

On August 7, the special forces of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash village. The storm failed twice. About 45 people were injured during the riots; the Deputy Commander of Alpha special forces died from a gunshot wound.

On August 8, special units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out special operation to detain the former president Atambayev. After a two-hour confrontation, the police managed to force the situation — Almazbek Atambayev decided to surrender. A preventive measure — detention in pretrial detention center of SCNS until August 26 — was selected for him. It was extended until October 26.

Almazbek Atambayev is accused of particularly serious crimes — violence against law enforcement agencies, murder, hostage-taking, riots and corruption.