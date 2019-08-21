Repair of underpasses in Bishkek. SCNS, Prosecutor's Office start investigation

Vice Mayor of Bishkek Ulanbek Azygaliev appealed to the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan with a request to deal with the situation with lifts in pedestrian underpasses.

As he told to 24.kg news agency, the SCNS, together with the Bishkek Prosecutor’s Office, began pre-trial proceedings. All tender documents have been seized.

“Other employees and I have already been invited to a conversation to the investigating bodies,” Ulan Azygaliev said.

He added that there was significant criticism of the quality of the work done. “Lifts have been installed in two underpasses for 3,630 million soms, which are not provided for in the design and estimate documentation. The Bishkek Capital Construction Department has repeatedly asked the contractor, GlavTechInvest company, to fix the problem. Therefore, the mayor’s office asked the State Committee for National Security to assess the actions of the Capital Construction Department and contractor,” said Ulanbek Azygaliev.

Earlier, the vice mayor promised that he would turn to law enforcement agencies. Activists reminded the official of his promise.

The lifts in the underpasses of Bishkek have been bought at an unreasonably high price. And the deputy commission revealed a lot of violations during repair of the pedestrian underpasses in Bishkek.