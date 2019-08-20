Aziz Batukaev’s release. Lawyer Ali Kasymov placed under house arrest

Lawyer Ali Kasymov, who is a defendant in the case on illegal release of the kingpin Aziz Batukaev, was placed under house arrest. The information was confirmed by his son Murad Kasymov.

The lawyer reportedly agreed to cooperate with the investigation. But, as Murad Kasymov specified, his father does not plead guilty. He denies having acted as an intermediary and the fact of handing over money for Batukaev’s release. «He, as a lawyer, gave advice to Batukaev’s sister. Why they lie about some money?» Murad Kasymov asked.

He also previously told reporters that testimony against his 80-year-old father was given by the ex-vice prime minister Shamil Atakhanov.

Criminal case on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev was resumed in January 2019. The doctors and a laboratory assistant, who diagnosed him with cancer, are defendants in the case. In addition, former officials and deputies are involved in it.

In particular, these are the former Minister of Health Dinara Saginbaeva, ex-adviser to the head of the State Service for Punishment Execution Kalybek Kachkynaliev, former Deputy Prime Minister Shamil Atakhanov, the former Special Prosecutor Mairambek Akmataliev, the ex-Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova and others.

Another suspect of involvement in the release of the criminal — the former secretary of the Defense Council (Security Council now) and the ex-chairman of SCNS Busurmankul Tabaldiev — disappeared without a trace. He was put on the wanted list.