Wood craftsman from Kyrgyzstan participates in Salekhard International Festival

Kyrgyzstani Urmat Sovetkeldiev participates in the International Park Sculpture Festival «Legends of the North» in Salekhard (Russia). ITAR-TASS reports.

«The master from Kyrgyzstan Urmat Sovetkeldiev came to Salekhard for the first time. His work «Legends of the North» depicts relationship of man with nature. Dwelling of indigenous peoples — a tepee surrounded by heaven and water — is at the center of the composition,» the media reports.

At least 21 wood craftsmen from Russia, Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan take part in the festival. Masters make wooden sculptures on the theme «Legends and myths of the Yamal land.» Later they will be installed on the territory of the natural and ethnographic complex in Gornoknyazevsk village.

Participants will work on sculptures until August 16, and winners of the festival will be awarded on August 17.